Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,840 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Amundi bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.