Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 450 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $357.02 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.