Leverj Gluon (CURRENCY:L2) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Leverj Gluon has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Leverj Gluon has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $10,726.00 worth of Leverj Gluon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leverj Gluon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Leverj Gluon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00094099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.61 or 0.07973639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,359.87 or 1.00167819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Leverj Gluon Coin Profile

Leverj Gluon’s total supply is 842,269,761 coins and its circulating supply is 309,258,459 coins. Leverj Gluon’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Leverj Gluon is www.leverj.io . Leverj Gluon’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leverj Gluon is https://reddit.com/r/Leverj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Leverj Gluon

