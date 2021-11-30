Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,851,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for 6.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 5.94% of Liberty Latin America worth $181,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 455,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LILAK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

