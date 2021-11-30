Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00007389 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $103.31 million and $14.49 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.92 or 0.08183419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,276.28 or 1.00519769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00022013 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

