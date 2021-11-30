Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 193,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $320.74 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.28 and a 200-day moving average of $305.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

