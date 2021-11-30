Litentry (LIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $68.40 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Litentry has a market cap of $167.27 million and approximately $68.40 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00009453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00245251 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,014,049 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

