Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-2.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $518-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.820-$2.980 EPS.

Littelfuse stock traded down $11.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.48. 110,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $232.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.