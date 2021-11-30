MahaDAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $452,686.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00006385 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and $452,686.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.92 or 0.08183419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,276.28 or 1.00519769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00022013 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,817 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

