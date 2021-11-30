Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Major Drilling Group International to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.05 million.

TSE:MDI opened at C$9.08 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$747.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$622,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,880.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

