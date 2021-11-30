MAX Exchange Token Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $947,925.89 and approximately $119,027.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,805.46 or 0.97672525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00316250 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.00492464 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00183722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001164 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

