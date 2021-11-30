MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.