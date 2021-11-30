MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

