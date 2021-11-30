megaBONK (MBONK) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $229,666.84 and $7,153.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00089014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.