Mesefa (SEFA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $116.00

Mesefa (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Mesefa has a total market cap of $18,101.31 and approximately $116.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mesefa has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mesefa alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00094099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.61 or 0.07973639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,359.87 or 1.00167819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mesefa Coin Profile

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com

Mesefa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mesefa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mesefa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mesefa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mesefa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mesefa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.