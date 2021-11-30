MoonSwap Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $188,647.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.57 or 0.00367314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,180,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,160,522 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

