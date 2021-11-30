National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Board Initiates Share Buyback Plan

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of EYE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
