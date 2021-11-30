National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Board Initiates Share Buyback Plan

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

