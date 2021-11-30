NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NetApp stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. NetApp has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $959,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

