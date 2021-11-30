NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Raised by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 664,053 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 10.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.52% of NetEase worth $296,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

