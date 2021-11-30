NFTify Market Capitalization Tops $2.51 Million (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $760,116.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.93 or 0.08176354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.77 or 0.99819242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021994 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

