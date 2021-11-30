NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Holdings Boosted by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 278.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,176,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

