NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.40% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares during the period.

NUBD stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

