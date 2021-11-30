Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NVG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. 118,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 334,507 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,468,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 739,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 78,603 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

