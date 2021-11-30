Oddz Market Cap Hits $17.41 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00094099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.61 or 0.07973639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,359.87 or 1.00167819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

