ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.50

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $17,015.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,660.77 or 0.97558215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00048154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.72 or 0.00669054 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003204 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.