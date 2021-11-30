Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock valued at $159,676,391 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Olin by 214.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Olin by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Olin by 415.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 286,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

