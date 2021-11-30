Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0022

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $54,977.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00242610 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

