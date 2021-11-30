OptionRoom Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $135,383.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00094099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.61 or 0.07973639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,359.87 or 1.00167819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

