Orient Walt Trading Down 11.6% This Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $45,836.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00095827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.83 or 0.08155781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,124.13 or 0.99980494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021909 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars.

