Oxen 1-Day Volume Hits $52,411.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $37.05 million and $52,411.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,053.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.33 or 0.08233137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.57 or 0.00367314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.77 or 0.01002154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085818 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00425080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.05 or 0.00389200 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,127,207 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.