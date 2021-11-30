Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,278 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

