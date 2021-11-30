Pacific Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

