Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

