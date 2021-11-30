Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

