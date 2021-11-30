Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned 3.54% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVOL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,026,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

