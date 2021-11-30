Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.