Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,876,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

