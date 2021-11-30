Pacific Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 2.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,561,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,343,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

