Patientory Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $1,210.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00242610 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

