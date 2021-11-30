Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $536.88.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $447.43 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
