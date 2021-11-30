Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $536.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $447.43 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

