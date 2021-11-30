Pigeoncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,098.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $916,958.63 and $38,098.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003605 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

