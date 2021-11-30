Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0063

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.71 million and $4,135.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00316297 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010611 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,064,124 coins and its circulating supply is 432,803,688 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

