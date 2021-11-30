Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 18,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

