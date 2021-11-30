Plian (PI) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $75,446.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00088929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 870,415,853 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.