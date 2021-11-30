PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Position Lowered by Interwest Venture Management Co.

Interwest Venture Management Co. decreased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,869,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,000 shares during the period. PMV Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 47.8% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 8.54% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $115,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.83. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

