POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

