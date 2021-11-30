Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,500 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.46. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

