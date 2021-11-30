Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 50,300 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

