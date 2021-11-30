Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 53,700 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLVT opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.