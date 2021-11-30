Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 11,700 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

NYSE OSK opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

