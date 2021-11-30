Polianta Ltd Increases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

